Rada fails to vote on appointment of Constitutional Court judges

Ruslan Stefanchuk instructed to announce a new competitive selection of candidates for the position of CCU judges

Parliament (Photo: VRU press service)

At a meeting on Wednesday, October 8, the Verkhovna Rada failed to vote on the appointment of judges to the Constitutional Court. This became known from the broadcast of the parliamentary session.

None of the four candidates proposed by the advisory group of experts received the required minimum of 226 votes.

Thus, the candidacy of Zakhar Tropin, Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Representation of the Ministry of Justice, was supported by 224 MPs. Oksana Klymenko, Chief Scientific Advisor of the VR Research Service on Legal Policy, was voted for by 93 MPs.

Yulia Kyrychenko, a board member of the Center of Policy and Legal Reform, was supported by 126 MPs. 74 MPs voted for the appointment of Taras Tsymbalistyi, a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, as a judge of the CCU.

Since no candidate received 226 votes, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk ordered to announce a new competition for the vacant positions of Constitutional Court judges under the Verkhovna Rada quota.

According to the law, the CCU consists of 18 judges. The President, the Verkhovna Rada and the Congress of Judges appoint six judges each.