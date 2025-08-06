Radio Liberty shows the consequences of the SBU drone strike on the Shahed launch base – photos

The photo shows traces of fires after a Ukrainian strike on the occupiers' facility on the night of August 2

"Shahed" (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

A satellite photo of the aftermath of a strike on the occupiers' airfield in the Krasnodar Territory, from where the occupiers launch "chessmen" into Ukraine, has appeared. It was reported by Radio Liberty and published by.

We are talking about the Prymorsko-Akhtarsk airfield, which was attacked by drones on the night of August 2 by the Security Service of Ukraine.

New satellite image of the airfield shows more fire marks from the August 2 Ukrainian strike – relatively easy to distinguish from cloud shadows by color and shape.

"Primorsko-Akhtarsk is a military airfield in the Krasnodar Territory, on the northeastern outskirts of the city. The 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the aggressor state is stationed there. The regiment is armed with Su-25 attack aircraft.

Since 2023, the airfield has been used to launch kamikaze drones for attacks on Ukrainian regions.

On August 4, the SBU reported that drones of the special service hit five Russian fighters at the Saki airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, one plane was completely destroyed.