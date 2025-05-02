The European Commission reacts to Vucic's plans to attend the parade in Moscow

The European Commission refused to talk about the consequences of such a visit for the Serbian president

Aleksandar Vucic (Photo: Andrej Cukic/EPA)

The European Union believes that foreign countries' relations with Russia cannot be normal in the wake of its aggression against Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert, commenting on the upcoming visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow for the May 9 parade, reports Suspilne.

He reminded that Serbia has applied for and is negotiating EU membership. According to Lammert, Brussels wants to count on Serbia as a reliable European partner that "shares common principles, values, security and prosperity.".

"And we need Serbia to reassure us of its strategic direction," he said, adding that the EU has been "extremely frank" with partners, including candidate countries, about relations with Russia.

"Relations with Russia cannot be business as usual with the Putin regime against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine," Lammert emphasized.

However, he did not answer whether the European Commission intends to contact Vucic to discuss the consequences of his visit to Moscow.

"We will not speculate on possible consequences now," summarized the European Commission spokesperson.