Russian State Duma deputies are to visit the US capital later this month, Anna Paulina Luna said

Anna Paulina Luna (Photo: Caroline Brehman/EPA)

Anna Pauline Luna, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, invited four Russian lawmakers to Washington. She said in the social network X.

A Republican lawmaker says she has received permission from the U.S. State Department for four members of the Russian State Duma to meet with members of Congress to discuss peace talks.

She sent an official invitation to Russian lawmakers to meet in Washington later this month.

"Peace must always prevail, and reasonable people must participate in the discussions," Luna wrote, thanking the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It has not been announced who is to come to the United States for the talks.

REFERENCE Anna Pauline Luna is an American politician, a Republican Party representative in the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida, who served in the U.S. Air Force. She is known for her conservative views and active participation in the debate on US foreign policy, including funding and military assistance abroad. Regarding Ukraine, Luna opposed the provision of US military aid to Kyiv and supported legislative initiatives that would limit it. She criticized the Ukrainian authorities, claiming that certain actions allegedly lead to the persecution of Christians, and cited this as a reason not to support funding.