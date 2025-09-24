Researcher: New Trump statements still lack security guarantees for Ukraine and create uncertainty

Trump's statement about recapturing the entire territory of Ukraine is sensational, but so far it is not clear that US policy has changed

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/LUKAS COCH)

U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union , can regain all its territories, sounds much more positive than his previous comments..

But there is still uncertainty in his approach, Steven Sestanovich , Senior Fellow for Russian and Eurasian Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, told LIGA.net

"It is important to note that this article does not mention security guarantees for Ukraine or increased economic pressure on Russia. These issues were voiced by the Ukrainian president to journalists after the meeting," he said .

Trump's statement was "the real scoop of the day." This potential change in tone could have far-reaching consequences. However, at the same time, it could be both minor and inconsistent.

Aaron Koreva, director of the Atlantic Council's Warsaw office, points out that Trump is constantly fluctuating in his views. These changes are so small and inconsistent that it is difficult to track them.

"If he were, for example,, Viktor Orban, then at least there would be some consistency. In the case of Trump, it's all constantly changing," he said. LIGA.net .

Sestanovich noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements that Trump has become closer to understanding the situation, trusts him more than the Russian dictator, and promised to provide security guarantees after the war are good. But they must be confirmed by Trump himself.

Despite his public statements that are positive for Ukraine, there is still uncertainty in the US president's approach. According to analysts, he does not know the answers to some questions, so he gives vague answers like "I'll tell you in a month.".

This unclear wording again emphasizes the inconsistency and unpredictability of his policy.

"We did not see a change in the US approach, namely the willingness to put new cards on the table to show Putin that the unity of the West is great and will grow," Sestanovic emphasized.