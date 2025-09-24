Rubio: Trump's patience with Russia and its war against Ukraine is not infinite

When the US decides that Russia is not interested in a peaceful resolution of the war, it may impose "additional economic costs"

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA/AARON SCHWARTZ)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that America's patience with Russia is "not infinite." He said this at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

He called on Russia to intensify peace efforts and emphasized that US President Donald Trump is ready to make "additional expenditures" if necessary.

"The president is a very patient man. He's very committed to peace, but his patience is not infinite," Rubio said .

According to him, the US president has so far refrained from tightening sanctions against Moscow, "hoping for a breakthrough." But he warned that there may come a time when Washington concludes that Moscow is not interested in a peaceful settlement of the war against Ukraine.

At this point, Trump will be ready to impose "additional economic costs" on Russia.

"We have entered a period that appears to have the potential to even escalate, with record numbers of strikes over the past few nights and earlier. And now we're also seeing intrusions into neighboring airspace by both drones and aircraft," Rubio said .

But despite this, the US remains open to a peaceful resolution of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

"This war must be stopped. But if it doesn't, if there is no path to peace in the near future, the United States and President Trump will take the necessary steps to put a price on the ongoing aggression," he emphasized .