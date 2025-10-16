Reshetylova claims ineffectiveness of the HACC and initiates new investigation into Skela

The Ombudsman noted that the HCJ has shown its inefficiency in verifying complaints of military personnel about their beatings.

Olga Reshetylova (Photo: facebook.com/o.reshetylova)

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal ordered an investigation into violations of the rights of servicemen of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya". Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova.

told LIGA.net about this in a commentary

She confirmed that the regiment's military personnel had complained to her about violations of their rights.

"I have received complaints from servicemen, in particular about the facts of beatings and psychological pressure in the 425th Regiment. After processing the complaints, I reported the offenses and the situation in this regiment to the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Military Law Enforcement Service, and sent a statement to the Prosecutor General's Office," she said .

The Defense Ministry is currently conducting an investigation. It is expected that "certain measures will be taken" based on its results .

Prior to that, at the request of LIGA.net , the Military Prosecutor's Office replied that they had registered 13 complaints from Skelia fighters about offenses by the command, but that they were allegedly not confirmed during the checks. Reshetylova noted the inefficiency of the service.

"Taking into account the inefficiency of the Military Law Enforcement Service in this case, I appealed to the Minister of Defense to verify the facts that came through the complaints of the military," she said .