Responsibility for peace in Putin's hands – Italian Foreign Minister
Antonio Tajani (Photo: Neil Hall/EPA)

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that today all responsibility for peace is in the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The foreign minister expressed this opinion on the sidelines of the Weimar+ ministerial meeting in London, reports ANSA.

Tayyani hopes Russia will recognize Ukraine's readiness for direct talks and "the commitment of all of us to achieve peace".

But "all the responsibility today is in Putin's hands," he clarified.

Italian Foreign Minister emphasizes that peace depends only on Russia's will.

He recalled the "disappointing" signals in light of today's attacks and warned that a 30-day ceasefire remains a crucial condition for "serious negotiations".

