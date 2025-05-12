Responsibility for peace in Putin's hands – Italian Foreign Minister
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that today all responsibility for peace is in the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The foreign minister expressed this opinion on the sidelines of the Weimar+ ministerial meeting in London, reports ANSA.
Tayyani hopes Russia will recognize Ukraine's readiness for direct talks and "the commitment of all of us to achieve peace".
But "all the responsibility today is in Putin's hands," he clarified.
Italian Foreign Minister emphasizes that peace depends only on Russia's will.
He recalled the "disappointing" signals in light of today's attacks and warned that a 30-day ceasefire remains a crucial condition for "serious negotiations".
- German government spokesman Cornelius says Russian dictator must agree to a 30-day ceasefire by the end of May 12, otherwise preparations for new sanctions will begin.
- French President emphasizes that "either Russia is serious and wants peace, or it is not serious and we have to impose more sanctions".
- Ukraine has informed the US and European partners that Russia is ignoring their ceasefire proposal. The parties coordinated the consequences that Moscow will face if it continues to reject the ceasefire.