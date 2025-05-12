Russia has shown no serious intention to make progress in the peace process – Weimar+ Foreign Ministers

Meeting in London (Photo: Giuseppe Lami/EPA)

European top diplomats welcome the US-led peace efforts and the prospect of further talks this week, but they note that Russia has not shown a serious intention to make progress in the peace process. This is stated in a joint statement by the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the head of European diplomacy after a meeting in London on May 12.

Diplomats meet in British capital to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine and transatlantic security.

They expressed full support for Ukraine's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"We welcome the US-led peace efforts and the prospect of further talks this week.so far, Russia has not shown any serious intention to make progress. It [Russia] must do so without delay," the statement said .

They joined Ukraine's call for an immediate, full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

In addition, the diplomats discussed intensifying efforts to support Ukraine and agreed to work on initiatives to strengthen the Ukrainian army, restore stocks of ammunition and equipment, and further strengthen industrial capacity.

"We are committed to credible security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes exploring the creation of a coalition of air, land and maritime support forces that could help build confidence in any future peace and support the rebuilding of Ukraine's armed forces," the ministers said .

They also "agreed to take ambitious measures" to reduce Russia's ability to wage war by limiting the Kremlin's revenues, destroying the "shadow fleet," tightening oil price caps, and reducing the remaining imports of Russian energy.