Reuters: Before and after Maduro's arrest, US kept in touch with Venezuela's interior minister

Diosdado Cabello (Photo: EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ)

Representatives of the US Presidential Administration Donald Trump negotiated with Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello several months before the operation to capture the country's dictator Nicolás Maduro and kept in touch afterwards. About this Reuters reported several knowledgeable anonymous interlocutors.

According to them, the 62-year-old Cabello is named in the same indictment in the drug trafficking case that the United States used to arrest Maduro. However, the minister himself was not detained.

According to the two interlocutors, the Venezuelan minister's communication with the United States began at the beginning of the current administration and continued for several weeks just before Maduro's ouster. They discussed the US personal sanctions against Cabello and the charges against him. He maintained contact both directly and through intermediaries.

Four interlocutors said that after Maduro's detention, the Trump administration also kept in touch with Cabello. And this information, which was not previously known, is allegedly crucial to US efforts to control the situation in Venezuela.

It is reported that Cabello controls Venezuela's security forces and supporters of the ruling party who are prone to militancy. If he decides to use them to suppress the country's opposition, he could provoke the chaos that Trump wants to avoid and jeopardize the power of interim President Delcy Rodriguez. Such fears are present in the United States.

Cabello has long been considered the second most influential figure in Venezuela. As a close associate of the late former President Hugo Chavezmaduro's mentor, he became a longtime supporter of Maduro himself. Cabello "inspired fear" as his main executor of repression.