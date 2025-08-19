Reuters: NATO military leaders to meet on August 20 to discuss Ukraine

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane plans to join the meeting online

Alexus Hrynkiewicz (Photo: U.S. European and African Command)

NATO military leaders will meet on Wednesday, August 20, to discuss the situation in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, citing two unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

NATO military leaders are expected to meet to discuss Ukraine and the way forward.

A U.S. official, who requested anonymity, said the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Kane, is expected to attend the meeting virtually, but plans are still subject to change. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the source in the Alliance, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee convened a regular meeting at the level of Chiefs of Staff.

Another NATO spokesman said that Allied Commander Alexus Hrynkiewicz will brief the Chiefs of Staff on the results of last week's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.