According to Reuters, Russia has already fired dozens of times at Ukraine with the 9M729 missile, which Trump accused Russia of violating the nuclear deal in 2019

Russia has attacked Ukraine in recent months with a 9M729 cruise missile, the secret development of which prompted US President Donald Trump to abandon the nuclear arms control treaty with Moscow during his first term in office. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga and unnamed interlocutors.

Sibiga's comment is the first confirmation that Russia used the 9M729 surface-to-air missile in combat.

Another Ukrainian official claims that Russia has launched this missile 23 times since August at Ukraine. Kyiv also recorded two 9M729 launches by Russia in 2022, he said .

It was because of the 9M729 missile that the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019. Washington said the missile violated the treaty and could fly far beyond 500 km, although Russia denied this.

A military source tells Reuters that the 9M729 missile launched by Russia on October 5 flew more than 1,200 km to the crash site in Ukraine.

According to the American Center for Strategic and International Studies, the 9M729 cruise missile can carry a nuclear or conventional warhead and has a range of up to 2,500 km.