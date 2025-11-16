Reuters: Russians resume oil supplies through Novorossiysk after Ukrainian strike

The occupiers have resumed exports through the port, which provides about 20% of Russia's oil supplies

Novorossiysk (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk resumed oil shipments on November 16 after a two-day break caused by Ukrainian missiles and drones, reports Reuters, citing two industry sources and LSEG data.

Earlier, on November 14, the port of Novorossiysk and the neighboring terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium temporarily suspended oil exports equivalent to 2.2 million barrels per day, or 2% of global supply. Global oil prices jumped more than 2% on supply concerns following the attack.

Two industry sources told the media that oil loading has resumed. According to LSEG, two tankers are currently being shipped. According to Reuters, the Ukrainian attack damaged two oil berths in Novorossiysk.

This port accounts for about 20% of Russia's oil exports, and its prolonged closure would force a costly suspension of production at oil wells in Western Siberia, significantly reducing the volume of supplies to world markets from Russia, the world's second largest exporter, the media explains.

At the same time, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which exports oil from Kazakhstan through a terminal on the Black Sea, resumed shipments on November 14 after a short break due to the attack, Reuters reported.