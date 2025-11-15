On the night of November 15, defenders from the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a strategic Russian facility, the Ryazan Oil Refinery, reported in the social networks of this branch of the military and published a video.

"This is one of the four largest refineries in Russia. The refinery produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, liquefied gases and other refined products. On average, the company annually produces about 840,000 tons of TS-1 aviation kerosene, which is used, in particular, by the Russian occupiers' air force," the publication says.

The military said that the strike caused explosions and a fire on the territory of the refinery, while the detailed consequences of the damage are being clarified.

The combat work was carried out by the operators of the 1st separate center of the USF (transformed 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles).

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defenders also hit the Nebo-U radar station in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as a military echelon near Tokmak, and enemy concentrations near Vovchansk in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, respectively.

The consequences of these attacks are still being clarified by the military.