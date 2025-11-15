Source: SSU drones destroyed S-400 launchers and important radars in Novorossiysk – satellite images

The source of LIGA.net provided photos "before" and "after" the attack on the military unit of the Kuban Red Banner Regiment in Novorossiysk

Illustrative photo: SSU

On November 14, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed launchers and radars for air defense systems in Novorossiysk. This was reported by the LIGA.net's interlocutor in the secret service.

He said that the SSU Alpha Special Operations Center destroyed four S-400 Triumph launchers and two radars in Novorossiysk with drones.

The interlocutor also cited satellite images "before" and "after" the attack to confirm the destruction of the launchers and two important radars – the 96H6 early warning radar (NATO Cheese Board classification) and the 92H6 targeting radar (Grave Stone). According to him, these weapons were located on the territory of a military unit of the Kuban Red Banner Regiment.

Satellite image: LIGA.net source

Satellite image: LIGA.net source

"In total, there were approximately 12 units of S-400 Triumph missile launchers on the territory of the military unit. It is highly likely that they were also damaged as a result of the attack," the interlocutor added.

He noted that the operation was carried out by the SSU with the support of other components of the Security and Defense Forces – the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.

"The SSU continues to work methodically to destroy enemy air defense systems that protect important military, infrastructure and logistics facilities. Each such destroyed system is a hole in the defense, which will definitely be used by Ukrainian drones and missiles," the interlocutor emphasized to LIGA.net.