Rostov attacked by UAVs: a high-rise building was on fire, a plant could have been hit – photos, video
On the night of January 14, the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was attacked by drones. Local governor Yuri Slyusar said that a high-rise building, industrial buildings, and warehouses were on fire in the city.
Local Telegram channels reported strong explosions and fires in the Leninavan village of Myasnykivskyi district, as well as in Leventsovskyi district of the city. There were reports of damage to apartments and a fire in a house.
According to the map, the Empils plant, which specializes in the production of paints and varnishes, is located in this area.
The locksmith reported fires in high-rise buildings and that two private houses had burned down completely.
Local residents on Telegram channels claim that three floors of the high-rise building were destroyed as a result of Russian air defense.
The locksmith also reported that four residents of Rostov were injured, including a four-year-old child. The body of one man was found under the rubble of a damaged high-rise building.
The Russian Defense Ministry counted 48 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs overnight: 25 of them over Rostov region, 13 over the territory of Stavropol Territory, five over Bryansk region, three over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, and one over Belgorod and Kursk regions.
- On the night of January 10, the Defense Forces an oil depot in the Volgograd region of Russia was hit. The defenders also attacked a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
- january 11 it became knownthe Ukrainian Defense Forces reported that the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck three Lukoil drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea and also hit a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile launcher and a logistics depot for Russian troops.
- On the night of January 13, the Defense Forces a drone production facility was hit in the Rostov region of Russia and a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories.
