Rostov attacked by UAVs: a high-rise building was on fire, a plant could have been hit – photos, video

Dozens of drones arrived in Russia, houses burned down in Rostov and one person was killed

Rostov-on-Don (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of January 14, the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was attacked by drones. Local governor Yuri Slyusar said that a high-rise building, industrial buildings, and warehouses were on fire in the city.

Local Telegram channels reported strong explosions and fires in the Leninavan village of Myasnykivskyi district, as well as in Leventsovskyi district of the city. There were reports of damage to apartments and a fire in a house.

According to the map, the Empils plant, which specializes in the production of paints and varnishes, is located in this area.

The locksmith reported fires in high-rise buildings and that two private houses had burned down completely.

Local residents on Telegram channels claim that three floors of the high-rise building were destroyed as a result of Russian air defense.

The locksmith also reported that four residents of Rostov were injured, including a four-year-old child. The body of one man was found under the rubble of a damaged high-rise building.

The Russian Defense Ministry counted 48 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs overnight: 25 of them over Rostov region, 13 over the territory of Stavropol Territory, five over Bryansk region, three over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, and one over Belgorod and Kursk regions.