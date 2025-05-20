Rubio explains the main problem of peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Marco Rubio (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

The main problem with a peaceful settlement is that Russia wants what it is not entitled to, and Ukraine wants what it cannot get back militarily. This was stated during a Senate hearing by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Reuters .

The head of US diplomacy reiterated the thesis that there is no military solution to Russia's war against Ukraine. According to Rubio, the conflict should end through negotiations.

"And the main challenge we have in Ukraine is that Russia wants what it does not have now and is not entitled to. And Ukraine wants what it cannot get back militarily. And this is the essence of the problem," the Secretary of State emphasized .

on May 15, Rubio said that Trump supports any mechanism that will lead to peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.

On May 18, Zelenskiy told Vance and Rubio about the unrealistic conditions for a truce that Russia put forward during the Istanbul talks.