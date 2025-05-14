Rubio radically reforms the US National Security Council to make it follow Trump's orders

According to the plan, the Council will move from making recommendations to the US president to carrying out his orders.

Marco Rubio (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his new additional position as White House national security adviser, plans to significantly reduce the size of the US National Security Council and make fundamental changes to its work, NBC reported , citing four people familiar with the plans.

According to the TV channel's interlocutors, the reduction in the Council's staff will be aimed at aligning its work with how US President Donald Trump makes decisions.

Instead of a large apparatus that would generate policy recommendations for the president, it is planned to introduce a "top-down" system, where the president directs the national security advisor, who in turn directs the staff to carry out these orders.

As the TV channel notes, in the United States, the National Security Council is the main center for coordinating the political process between government agencies to help the president make decisions on foreign policy and national security issues.

When Trump took office, the Council had 300 staff, and in January their number was reduced to about 150.

Rubio's reform could lead to a reduction in staff to 50-60 people, but a final decision has not yet been made, the channel's sources said.

White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt confirmed to NBC that Rubio is planning a change, but without further clarification.

"Under Secretary Rubio's leadership, the National Security Council team will be streamlined to ensure maximum efficiency and coordination with external agencies," she said.