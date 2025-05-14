Rubio radically reforms the US National Security Council to make it follow Trump's orders
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in his new additional position as White House national security adviser, plans to significantly reduce the size of the US National Security Council and make fundamental changes to its work, NBC reported , citing four people familiar with the plans.
According to the TV channel's interlocutors, the reduction in the Council's staff will be aimed at aligning its work with how US President Donald Trump makes decisions.
Instead of a large apparatus that would generate policy recommendations for the president, it is planned to introduce a "top-down" system, where the president directs the national security advisor, who in turn directs the staff to carry out these orders.
As the TV channel notes, in the United States, the National Security Council is the main center for coordinating the political process between government agencies to help the president make decisions on foreign policy and national security issues.
When Trump took office, the Council had 300 staff, and in January their number was reduced to about 150.
Rubio's reform could lead to a reduction in staff to 50-60 people, but a final decision has not yet been made, the channel's sources said.
White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt confirmed to NBC that Rubio is planning a change, but without further clarification.
"Under Secretary Rubio's leadership, the National Security Council team will be streamlined to ensure maximum efficiency and coordination with external agencies," she said.
- On May 1, Trump confirmed the dismissal of his national security adviser, Waltz, who will be the new US ambassador to the United Nations .
- Waltz rose to fame during the Signal secret chat scandal, which accidentally implicated the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine . At the same time, Trump consistently publicly supported his advisor , and the White House said that the scandal was "closed" and that Waltz remained on the team .
- On May 2, Axios media sources said that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Miller is the most likely candidate for the position of national security adviser to the president .
- On May 3, it was reported that Rubio would serve as both Secretary of State and National Security Advisor for at least six months, and a number of the US President's top advisers are interested in Rubio working in this capacity permanently.