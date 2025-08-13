Rubio: Trump doesn't see meeting with Putin as a "victory" for Russian dictator

After unsuccessful phone calls, Trump wants to meet Putin in person and "look the guy in the eye," US Secretary of State says

Marco Rubio (Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump does not consider his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to be a "concession" on his part. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the podcast Sid & Friends in the Morning.

"I think it will be an introductory meeting. I would describe it this way. The President spoke to Putin on the phone three or four times (in 2025, there have already been six phone conversations – Ed.) And nothing came of it, or at least we did not achieve what we want. And so the president feels that he has to look at this guy across the table," Rubio said .

He emphasized that Trump needs to see and hear Putin and "make an assessment by looking at him.".

"And people need to understand that for President Trump, a meeting is not a concession. If you watch some of the news <…> these people are going crazy: "Oh, this is such a victory for Putin – he gets a meeting." Trump doesn't look at it that way. A meeting is something you do to understand and make a decision," the US Secretary of State emphasized .

He reiterated that what Trump wants to do is "look this guy in the eye.".

Rubio says it will become clear very quickly whether the meeting was successful.

Trump's meeting with Putin will take place in Alaska on August 15.

According to CNN, the venue for the event is Elmendorf-Richardson military base, although the White House hoped to avoid Putin and his entourage being on a US military facility.