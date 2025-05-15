Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 UAVs at night: there are consequences in five regions

Air defense work (Photo: Vladimir Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of May 15, the Russians launched over a hundred strike drones and simulator drones into Ukraine, with consequences in five regions. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 00:00 on Thursday, the occupiers have launched 110 drones of various types into Ukrainian regions from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo.

As of 08:00, 62 drones have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, west and center of the country. 29 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Poltava regions were affected by the enemy attack.

The Russians massively attacked a village in the Sumy community – the enemy directed about 10 attack UAVs at civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a fire broke out at one of the facilities as a result of an enemy attack. There were no injuries.

The Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that in the Lubny district, a house and a car caught fire as a result of debris from an enemy UAV falling onto the territory of a private household. The buildings of other households were also damaged.

Photo: Poltava OVA

Photo: Poltava OVA

Photo: Poltava OVA