Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. Eight injured in Kharkiv region, including a child

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the night of May 28, Russia attacked Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions with drones. An alert was also declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic missiles, and explosions were heard in Poltava.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported at 02:52 at night that in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district, a 51-year-old, 43-year-old, and 59-year-old men were injured as a result of drone shelling. Also, a four-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the village of Eskhar, Chuguiv District, a 63-year-old and 80-year-old men, and a 63-year-old and 71-year-old women were injured in a hostile attack.

The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, wrote that Kharkiv was in danger from attack UAVs. However, the possible consequences of the attack were not reported.

Also, on the night of May 28, explosions were heard in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Oblast, said the head of the city's military administration, Ivan Kukhta.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported the movement of Russian attack drones towards the city.

Explosions were also heard in Ochakiv, local residents told Suspilny. In addition, journalists wrote about explosions in Poltava. The Air Force warned of the movement of the rocket.

An air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy ballistic missiles. The Air Force reported the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north.

At around 03:03 in Kyiv, and later in the regions, the air raid alert was lifted.

Also on the night of May 27, Russian troops attacked agricultural enterprises in the Chernihiv region. According to the head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, the enemy struck an agricultural enterprise in the Novgorod-Siverskyi community with mortars and FPV drones.

Three workers were injured and were treated at the scene. The impact damaged a combine harvester and a tractor, and the fire was extinguished.

In addition, several explosions were heard in the Nizhyn district in the evening. An agricultural enterprise was again damaged. A tractor driver was injured as a result of the shelling. He was hospitalized in serious condition in a hospital in Nizhyn.

Also in the evening, the enemy struck the outskirts of Nizhyn. An enterprise was damaged. Preliminary, no casualties.

On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using 367 air attack vehicles.

Poland has raised its military aviation due to Russia's massive combined attack on Ukrainian territory.

On the night of May 26, the Russian Federation again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, affecting Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Odessa regions, and Kyiv.