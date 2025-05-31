Russia attacked Ukraine with over a hundred drones and missiles at night: air defense neutralized most

The main areas of attack were Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions.

On the night of May 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 114 air attack vehicles. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 69 of the 109 Russian drones and all three Kh-59/69.56 guided aircraft missiles from them. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of May 31, from 7:30 p.m. on May 30, Russia attacked:

← 107 UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in the Russian Federation, and from Chaudy (territory of temporarily occupied Crimea);

← two jet attack UAVs (unidentified type) from Belgorod region;

← two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region;

- three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region.

The main areas of the airstrike were the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

As of 08:30, air defenses had neutralized 69 enemy drones and three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles in the east, south, north, and center of the country.

42 were shot down by fire weapons, and 30 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 13 locations.

In Sumy Oblast, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Hryhorov, in the Trostyanets district, the enemy struck agricultural enterprises with two missiles and 13 UAVs. There were no casualties.

As a result of enemy strikes, enterprise premises and transport were burned down.

The Russian army also attacked the Romensky district at night with missiles and drones.

One of the drones hit a car delivering bread in the Nedryhaylivska community. The driver was injured and received medical attention.

Five UAVs also struck a farm in one of the villages of the Romenska community. The attack caused farm buildings to catch fire, hundreds of livestock to die, and dozens of tons of grain to be destroyed.

All necessary services are working on the scene. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

Russian troops also launched missile strikes on the territory of the Nedryhaylivka community of Sumy region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, did not report on the consequences of the Russian attack that night.

However, according to his data , on May 30, the Russians killed five residents of the Donetsk region: three in Pokrovsk, two in Belozersk. Another nine people in the region were injured during the day.

The head of the Kharkiv Military Regional Administration , Oleg Synegubov, reported that a 43-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling in Kharkiv, and a 30-year-old and 28-year-old man were injured in the city of Izyum.

In the village of Vasyshcheve, Bezlyudivska community, a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were injured. In the village of Shevchenkove, a 36-year-old man blew himself up with an unknown explosive device.

The enemy hit eight UAVs in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv.

The enemy actively used 11 unguided aircraft missiles, one Kh-35 missile, one rocket (type to be determined), two KABs, 16 Geran-2 UAVs, 26 Shaheds, and one FPV drone in the Kharkiv region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

← Two enterprises, two cars, and two multi-story buildings were damaged in Kharkiv;

← 10 private houses, three outbuildings, a car, and a garage were damaged in the Kharkiv district;

← in the Izyum district, the administrative building of the enterprise, 18 cars, 12 private houses, and a gas network were damaged;

← Two private houses and power grids were damaged in the Kupyansky district;

← Power grids damaged in Lozovsky district;

← A private house and power lines were damaged in the Bogodukhov district.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote that Russia attacked the Polohivskyi district with KABs . A 9-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured.

On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using 367 air attack vehicles.

Poland has raised its military aviation due to Russia's massive combined attack on Ukrainian territory.

On the night of May 26, the Russian Federation again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, affecting Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Odessa regions, and Kyiv.