Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones: at least 15 explosions in city

Air defense forces are active in the region, and new enemy drones have been detected

Attack on Kryvyi Rih (Illustrative photo: t.me/vilkul)

On the evening of March 25, Russia launched a massive drone attack with Shahed drones on Kryvyi Rih. At least 15 explosions were reported in the city, according to the head of the city defense council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"We understand everything, everyone is working. More details after the air raid alert is lifted. For now, the area is clear," he wrote.

At 11:45 p.m. Kyiv time, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that enemy drones were moving from the east toward the city.

Local Telegram channels reported fires in Kryvyi Rih following the Russian attacks. This information requires official confirmation.

Video screenshot