Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones: at least 15 explosions in city
On the evening of March 25, Russia launched a massive drone attack with Shahed drones on Kryvyi Rih. At least 15 explosions were reported in the city, according to the head of the city defense council, Oleksandr Vilkul.
"We understand everything, everyone is working. More details after the air raid alert is lifted. For now, the area is clear," he wrote.
At 11:45 p.m. Kyiv time, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that enemy drones were moving from the east toward the city.
Local Telegram channels reported fires in Kryvyi Rih following the Russian attacks. This information requires official confirmation.
- On March 14, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile, causing casualties. A residential area was hit. By morning, the number of injured had risen as the enemy struck a nightclub with a ballistic missile.
- On March 24, reports indicated that 14 drones hit a business in Izium within an hour.