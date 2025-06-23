Russia hands over to Ukraine bodies of fallen soldiers in increasingly deteriorating condition

The Ministry of Internal Affairs cannot predict how long it will take to identify the bodies, because they are in poor condition, fragmented, and mixed with the occupiers

Vitaliy Povstyanyi (Screenshot from the MIA video)

The trend in the conditions of storage of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders by Russia is getting worse. This was stated by Vitaliy Povstyanyi, Head of the Main Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination, at the briefing of the Ministry of Internal Affairs "Russia is transferring the bodies of its military: How and why the enemy uses repatriations".

According to Povstyanyi, this trend has been observed over the past few years. In particular, Russians do not comply with the temperature regime for storing bodies.

"Given the nature of the fighting, the large number of fragmented bodies, explosive injuries, it is really impossible to even give an approximate time frame for identification. And the bodies are handed over in such a terrible condition that sometimes we return to the body and take samples again," said Povstyanyi .

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko emphasized that Ukraine receives bodies in a mummified or putrefactive state, or even worse, when there are sometimes dozens of body parts belonging to different people in one package.