Russia has about three hundred ballistic "Iskanders" and North Korean analogs – HUR

Intelligence data showed an almost twofold reduction in the arsenal of such missiles in a month and a half

"Iskander-M (Illustrative photo: EPA)

As of the beginning of July 2025, Russia has about 300 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and their North Korean counterparts KN-23. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) in response to a request from LIGA.net.

According to intelligence, the occupiers currently have more than 250 Iskanders-M and about 50 KN-23.

Also, according to the HUR, the occupiers have deployed more than 60 launchers of operational and tactical complexes capable of launching the above missiles near the Ukrainian border.

As of mid-May, the occupiers had about 580 ballistic missiles for such OTRKs, reported LIGA.net military intelligence.

At the same time, the GUR noted that the occupiers had increased production compared to 2024 and began producing 60 missiles a month instead of 40.