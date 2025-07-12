Russia has about three hundred ballistic "Iskanders" and North Korean analogs – HUR
"Iskander-M (Illustrative photo: EPA)

As of the beginning of July 2025, Russia has about 300 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and their North Korean counterparts KN-23. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) in response to a request from LIGA.net.

According to intelligence, the occupiers currently have more than 250 Iskanders-M and about 50 KN-23.

Also, according to the HUR, the occupiers have deployed more than 60 launchers of operational and tactical complexes capable of launching the above missiles near the Ukrainian border.

As of mid-May, the occupiers had about 580 ballistic missiles for such OTRKs, reported LIGA.net military intelligence.

At the same time, the GUR noted that the occupiers had increased production compared to 2024 and began producing 60 missiles a month instead of 40.

BACKGROUND.
According to the reports of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in May-June, during attacks on Ukrainian settlements, the occupiers used 88 Iskanders-M/KN-23, and the air defense managed to destroy 23 of them. In early June, Ukrainian defenders in the Bryansk region destroyed three launchers for these missiles, from which the invaders fired at Ukraine.
