Russia has intensified shelling of Sumy region – almost 90 shellings in a day, there are wounded

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Over the past 24 hours, June 8, Russian troops carried out almost 90 shellings of the Sumy region. Civilians were injured as a result of the strikes, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov.

According to him, seven people were injured in the Nedryhaylivska community and three more in Esmanska as a result of enemy strikes.

"Among the wounded is a pregnant woman. She underwent surgery, her condition is stable, fortunately, the child's life is not in danger. We wish the expectant mother a speedy recovery," Grigorov said.

He noted that today 213 settlements in 18 communities are subject to evacuation. The evacuation is taking place as planned, in close coordination with communities, the State Emergency Service, police, volunteers, and international partners.

The head of the OVA also reported that humanitarian hubs and transit centers are operating in the region to provide priority assistance to those who have left dangerous areas.

Almost 900 people, including 137 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of June. Over the past 24 hours, 21 people have been evacuated to safer areas.

"We are in constant contact with the military – we work 24/7, we know their needs and support them. We are strengthening anti-drone coverage, deploying mobile fire groups. Business, volunteers, and the public are actively involved in helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine," added Hrygorov.