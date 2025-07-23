Russia has launched an information special operation against Ukraine amid protests – foreign intelligence

To this end, the Kremlin actively engages a pool of controlled media, bloggers, and influencers in Western countries.

The Russian regime has launched a large-scale information operation against Ukraine, using the theme of "anti-corruption protests", according to The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Intelligence agencies note that, in addition to federal resources, the Kremlin actively engages a pool of controlled media, bloggers, and influencers in Western countries.

Foreign capabilities of all Russian intelligence services are already being used to carry out information influence operations.

Russian propaganda outlets are portraying the changes to anti-corruption legislation as an "anti-American coup" and an attempt to "minimize the influence of the West within the Ukrainian political system." This is accompanied by the scaling up of the narrative about a deep crisis in Ukrainian society, according to the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine).

To lend credibility to these claims, the Russians take comments from Western diplomats, politicians, and journalists out of context and misinterpret them.

"This is presented as evidence of the West's disappointment with the implementation of Ukrainian reforms, the threat of possible sanctions, and Ukraine's loss of visa-free regime. To enhance the effect, video content from protest events is manipulatively distorted," the intelligence service notes.

The head of the SSU of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, warned Ukrainians against playing into Russian propaganda and stressed that Ukraine must now be united, as the level of threat from the Russians is only increasing.

"We must remember that the main source of danger is Russia, which, unable to conquer our state, seeks to sow discord and undermine Ukraine from within. The aggressor has used and will use the slightest pretext to destroy our unity and discredit Ukraine, especially on the international stage," he noted.