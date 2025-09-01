Russia has stolen a significant part of the peace this year – Zelenskyy after call with Rutte
The aggressor country, Russia, stole a significant part of 2025 from the peace, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
"In fact, Russia has stolen a significant part of this year from the peace, brazenly taken away. This fall, we must do everything possible to strengthen our positions," the head of state told.
Zelenskyy noted that he and Rutte are "closely coordinating" joint efforts.
On Monday, September 1, an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held at the request of the Ukrainian side in response to Russia's recent massive air attacks. Reacting to these attacks, NATO members stated that they will continue to work on providing Kyiv with the necessary weapons.
- In late August, an anonymous senior White House official told Axios that Trump was seriously considering suspending diplomatic efforts on Russia's war against Ukraine until one or both sides will not show "more flexibility".
- The head of European diplomacy, Kallas, said that Trump seems to be "very patient" with dictator Putin.
