NATO-Ukraine Council meets after Russian strikes: Kyiv assured of support

The occupiers' attacks demonstrate that Moscow has no desire for peace, partners said

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

In response to the latest occupants' attacks on Ukraine, NATO member states said they would continue to work to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons. They made the announcement at an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the format of the Political Committee, convened at Kyiv's request, reports Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Representatives of NATO member states strongly condemned Russia's massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, civilian objects and citizens, emphasizing that such actions demonstrate Russia's lack of commitment to peace. They also noted the need to increase pressure on Russia and assured that they will continue to support Ukraine and work to ensure the sustainable and timely supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine," the statement said.

Also, given the approach of winter and the heating season, the Allies emphasized the importance of protection of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure and assured that they would provide Kyiv with the support it needs to do so.

Deputy defense minister Serhiy Boyev and deputy interior minister Oleksiy Serheyev online joined the meeting: "Ukrainian officials briefed the allies in detail on the current security situation, an assessment of Russia's current tactics and its future plans."

The Interior Ministry official briefed the partners on the consequences of recent Russian attacks against Ukraine, the number of dead and wounded, and the extent of infrastructure damage.

The deputy defense minister emphasized that Moscow is significantly increasing the production of weapons, including cruise missiles, drones, and artillery. Boyev noted that North Korea and Iran continue to provide substantial assistance to Russia, and this demonstrates the negative impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on global security.

"The Ukrainian side called on NATO member states to provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine in strengthening its air defense, in particular the Patriot system and missiles. The need for long-range missiles was also emphasized," the Foreign Ministry said.

Kyiv also called on its partners to increase investment in its defense industry, in particular, in the production of drones, noting that with sufficient funding, Ukraine could produce a "significant number" of additional weapons.