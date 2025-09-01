Extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to be held in Brussels on September 1

The event will be held at the request of Ukraine and in response to Russia's recent massive attacks, said Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held in Brussels on Monday, September 1. This was announced on the social network X by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, the event will be held at Ukraine's request and in response to Russia's recent massive air attacks.

"We expect a focused discussion of joint steps to adequately respond to Russia's rejection of peaceful efforts and escalation of terror against Ukrainians," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

Sibiga added that Ukraine is grateful to NATO and all allies who continue to provide strong support and meaningful peace efforts.

"Moscow should feel more pressure as a result of the war's prolongation," he summarized.