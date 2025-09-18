Russia is attacking the north of Ukraine to prevent its forces from being redeployed – former General Staff spokesman
Russia's constant shelling of Ukraine's northern regions is a way to keep some Ukrainian troops in those regions, said for text LIGA.net former spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vladyslav Seleznyov.
"Defense forces are forced to stay there, so the General Staff is unable to move these resources to other, more important areas of the front," he explained.
According to Seleznyov, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will continue to look for weaknesses in Ukraine's defense.
"Please note that his infiltration in the direction above Dobropillia has made itself felt. The enemy has literally shoved all the units of the 51st Combined Arms Army there, trying to expand its foothold and scale up its success. It didn't work out", the analyst explained.
At the same time, he noted, the Russian army is "pressing everywhere" because it has limited deadlines: "When the rains start and the "zelenka" (green leaves from the trees – Ed.) fall, it will be even more difficult for them to bring their motorcycles and cars out to overcome the kill zone."
Seleznyov also added that it is unlikely that Putin has abandoned his plan to create a "buffer zone" in the northern regions of Ukraine bordering Russia: to implement this plan in the spring of 2024 failed, however, attempts to do so will continue.
Despite the fact that Russia increased the number of drone attacks in Chernihiv region in August, it does not mean preparing for a potential offensive in the region, said LIGA.net representatives of the Defense Forces and military observers.
The chief Communicator of the 413th "Reid" Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces said LIGA.net that the Russians use the tactic of "drone blockade" in all frontline areas, while Ukrainian defenders are mastering the means to counter UAV attacks.
