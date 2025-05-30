Russia launches missile strike on Kharkiv suburbs

Two victims are known to have been injured.

Village of Vasishchevo (Photo: wikipedia)

Russia attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv district of the Kharkiv region. At least two people were injured as a result of the missile strike, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported .

The enemy attack occurred at around 8:40 p.m. Eight private homes and a civilian vehicle were damaged.

Two people are currently known to have been injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Vasyshcheve is located 10 km from Kharkiv.

On the night of May 28, at least nine enemy UAVs attacked the territory of a private enterprise in Vasyshcheve . The hits caused a fire, damaged warehouses and equipment. Three security guards were injured. A 4-year-old girl who was near the explosion site was also injured – she has an acute stress reaction.