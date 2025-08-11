Russia plans to expand military-technical cooperation with India – intelligence source

In September, delegations of states will meet to develop and agree on plans for cooperation in the military sphere

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi (Photo: Maxim Shemetov/EPA)

Russia intends to expand cooperation with India in the military and technical spheres. About LIGA.net said a source in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to intelligence, the fourth meeting of the working subgroup of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation is scheduled for September 15-18 in St. Petersburg.

The source claims that within four days, the Indian and Russian delegations are going to develop and agree on action plans for bilateral military cooperation between Russia and India in 2025-2026. In particular, the meeting will discuss defense cooperation, military training, and joint military exercises.

He added that the talks will take place at the Central Naval Museum in St. Petersburg. Despite the top-secret nature of the planned event, Ukrainian intelligence has a detailed program of the Russian-Indian commission meeting, one of the points of which is a visit by the Indian delegation to the Aurora cruiser.

The intelligence source recalled that Russia and India are currently jointly producing PJ-10 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Another joint project is the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited company, which in 2019 began production of AK-203 assault rifles in India to fully rearm the Indian army.

In April 2025, the GUR reported that Russian weapons a component made in India was found for the first time. The Hindustan Times wrote that Ukraine had officially raised the issue with the Indian Foreign Ministry at least twice after these details were found in the Shaheds starting last year.

On August 5, Yermak said that it was necessary to deprive the occupiers of opportunities receive components from other countries and stop the killing of Ukrainians.