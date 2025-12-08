Russia spent more than $360 million on shelling on December 6: what it cost and how much

For this amount, the occupiers could have built six hospitals, provided housing for 15,000 families, or replaced 1,000 kilometers of heating networks

Shelling of Kyiv region on December 6 (Photo: SES)

One massive Russian attack on Ukraine costs $361 million. This was reported by The Southern Defense Forces and, using the example of the December 6 shelling, explained in detail what and how much it costs.

What was included in the strike on the night of December 6 for this amount:

→ 653 drones – approximately $15.5 million;

→ three Daggers – about $36 million;

→ 34 cruise missiles – approximately $254 million;

→ 14 Iskander-M missiles – approximately $56 million.

The Defense Forces gave examples of what Russia could have done if it had used these funds for the development of its own country instead of the war against Ukraine. In particular,,

→ build up to 120 water treatment plants to provide drinking water to tens of thousands of people;

→ replace 1000 km of heating networks that break every year in winter;

→ Provide new housing for 15,000 families living in emergency houses;

→ build six district hospitals and purchase critical equipment for them;

→ build more than 100 schools and kindergartens in villages where children are still studying in abandoned buildings.

"Russia is proving once again that it is ready to spend hundreds of millions on missiles, but is not ready to invest even a penny in its own people. 361 million dollars is a choice between life and death, between development and degradation," the military noted .