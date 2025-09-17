Russia strikes a gas station near Poltava with a drone

On the evening of September 17, an enemy drone hit a gas station in Poltava region

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/poltavskaOVA)

On the evening of September 17, Russian troops destroyed a gas station near Poltava with a drone strike. About it reported head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

A fire broke out at the gas station as a result of a Russian drone strike. Kohut also said that one person was injured.

Emergency services are working at the site of the drone's impact and are responding to the aftermath.

On the night of September 17, Russia also attacked the facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia – enemy hit the substations, that power the railroad network to disable them. The strike delayed more than 20 trains and canceled some long-distance services.