Russia strikes at energy sector during repair work in Dnipropetrovs'k region

DTEK's power engineers (Illustrative photo: DTEK)

On the night of November 19, Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in several regions. In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a repair team came under attack. The Ministry of Energy told about four injured, while DTEK clarified that there were five wounded.

According to the Ministry of Energy, one of the repair crews in Dnipropetrovs'k region came under fire while carrying out repair work. Four victims are in hospital.

According to DTEK, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the company's divisions. A team that was on the site was injured.

"One power engineer is in serious condition, four others have contusions and shrapnel wounds. All are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said .