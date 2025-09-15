Russia strikes three air strikes in the center of Kramatorsk. There are nine wounded
At around 23:10 on September 14, Russia struck the center of Kramatorsk with three guided missiles. Nine people were injured in the attack, reports Kramatorsk City Council.
The Russians attacked with three FAB-250 aerial high explosive bombs equipped with a unified planning and correction module (UPCM).
All victims are already receiving the necessary medical care.
- on July 31, the Russians attacked with a guided bomb on a five-story building. The strike killed seven people and damaged at least 30 buildings and 13 cars.
- on September 11, the Russian army attacked Kramatorsk with drones. Under the repeated rescuers came under fire.
