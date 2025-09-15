Russia strikes three air strikes in the center of Kramatorsk. There are nine wounded

The aftermath of the strike (Photo: t.me/kramatorsk_rada)

At around 23:10 on September 14, Russia struck the center of Kramatorsk with three guided missiles. Nine people were injured in the attack, reports Kramatorsk City Council.

The Russians attacked with three FAB-250 aerial high explosive bombs equipped with a unified planning and correction module (UPCM).

All victims are already receiving the necessary medical care.