Russia strikes Ukraine with Kinzhal and X-101 missiles and hundreds of drones: there are hits

Air defense forces managed to shoot down or suppress 311 enemy targets

A damaged house in Kyiv (Photo: t.me/tkachenkotymur)

On the night of July 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 331 air strikes, including drones and missiles. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 311 enemy targets, reported Air Force.

The enemy launched 324 drones of various types, four X-101 cruise missiles from Saratov region and three X-47 M2 Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles from Lipetsk region.

The main direction of the attack is Starokonstantiniv, Khmelnytsky region.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down/defeated 311 enemy targets, including 309 attack drones and two X-101 missiles.

Two missiles and 15 drones were recorded hitting in three locations, and there were also downed drones and missiles (debris) falling.

"The X-47 M2 aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets," the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

Russia attacks Kyiv with drones . Windows from the sixth to the 11th floors of a 25-story building were smashed, eight people were injured, including a three-year-old child who sustained a shrapnel wound to his foot. Four victims were hospitalized.

In Kropyvnytskyi, an explosive wave damaged the building of the regional philharmonic, , according to in the Kirovohrad regional military administration.

The Philharmonic (Photo: t.me/kirovogradskaODA)