Russia withdraws all troops from Belarus after Zapad 2025 exercise. There were no provocations

The Kremlin has involved significantly fewer troops in the exercise than in previous years. They would not be enough to attack Ukraine

Andriy Demchenko (video screenshot)

Russia has withdrawn its military from Belarus after the West 2025 exercise, and no military units remained on the border with Ukraine. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this during a telethon.

"Russian forces on the territory of Belarus, which participated in the joint exercises, formed columns to move towards Russia after the active phase on September 16. As of now, we can say that such a movement has taken place, and they did not remain on the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said .

According to him, no hostile activity was recorded in the direction of the Ukrainian border, in its immediate vicinity, or near it during the exercise or afterward. All locations of the Zapad 2025 exercise were located deep into Belarusian territory.

However, the military was watching to make sure that Belarus did not try to provoke Ukraine.

"We actively monitored the border guard groups, intelligence units, the Defense Ministry, and the State Border Guard Service to clearly understand how the situation in Belarus is developing. We were looking for any attempts to create provocations towards our border," said Demchenko .

He emphasized that the number of forces that Russia involved in the exercises was not significant compared to previous years.