The active phase of West-2025 is over, Russia is winding down its forces in Belarus

No activity was observed in the direction of the Ukrainian border during the exercises, said Andriy Demchenko

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: Facebook account of the spokesman)

The active phase of the Russian-Belarusian exercise West 2025 is over, and Russia is winding down its forces. This was discussed at a briefing reported andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to him, no activity was observed in the direction of the Ukrainian border during the exercises, as well as any unusual situations directly along the border.

"The sites where these exercises took place on the territory of Belarus were located much deeper into the territory of this country. We expected and were prepared for all kinds of situations, including possible provocations towards our border," Demchenko emphasized.

He added that Ukraine was also ready for information influence against the backdrop of the Russian-Belarusian exercises.

"There were no peculiarities that would threaten our country. In addition, we are now seeing the drawdown of Russian forces in Belarus. Upon completion of the active phase, they are preparing to leave for the territory of Russia. And we hope, of course, that they will leave in that direction, and that no other issues will be created," said the SBGS spokesman.

He emphasized that Russia involved a "small" number of forces in the exercises. The spokesman cited the example that in 2023, the Russian Federation kept up to 12,000 personnel on the territory of Belarus, and during the active phase of joint exercises this year, their number was "significantly lower."

At the same time, the SBGS spokesperson emphasized that the situation in Belarus is being monitored by intelligence units, the Ministry of Defense, and border guards.