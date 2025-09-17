The United States confirms that its military observed the exercises of Belarus and Russia – for the first time since 2021

The US sees the presence of the military as a sign that Washington is seeking to strengthen relations with Minsk

The U.S. military observed the joint military exercises Zapad-2025 between Russia and Belarus for the first time since the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine. The information was confirmed to Reuters by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

"The U.S. Embassy in Minsk received an invitation for our military attaché to attend the Zapad 2025 military exercise in Belarus as part of the Day of Honored Guests, and we accepted the invitation in light of recent productive bilateral contacts between our countries," he said .

on September 15, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense stated that 23 states were observing the practical actions of troops at the training ground near Barysau. In particular, three NATO countries – the United States, Turkey, and Hungary. The head of the ministry, Viktor Khrenikau, personally greeted the two American officers and thanked them for their visit.

It is noted that the new US military attaché was present at the exercises along with the outgoing one. According to Reuters, the presence of the Americans is a sign that Washington is seeking to strengthen relations with Belarus.

Moreover, Western analysts believe that Washington is probably trying to distance Minsk from Moscow. Or, on the contrary, it is trying to use the close ties between the two states to promote an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Pentagon spokesman did not name the officers who were present in Minsk, but Reuters identified one as Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Brian Shoup. A US Defense Department official, who requested anonymity, said the last time the US observed Zapad was in 2021.

