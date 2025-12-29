Russian Adygea reports explosions near Russian Defense Ministry airfield - video

Explosions were heard in Maikop: locals claim that Khanska airfield was under attack

Khanska (NASA FIRS image)

On the night of December 29, Russia was again attacked by drones, and an airfield in Adygea may have been hit. This was reported by the Russian resource ASTRA, and local publics spread video of the explosions.

Residents of Maikop reported explosions and an attack on the Khanska military airfield. ASTRA has geolocated one of the eyewitnesses' videos - the footage was taken from Novaya Street in Maikop. The distance from the shooting point to the Khanska airfield is approximately 6.5 km. The footage shows the work of air defense, but there is no evidence of damage to the airfield.

"Khanskaya is a military airfield owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Republic of Adygea. It is home to a training aviation unit, the 272nd Aviation Base.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that 89 Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly shot down or intercepted overnight, most of them over the Bryansk region (49). 11 drones were counted over Adygea.

Caution, the video contains a lot of profanity.