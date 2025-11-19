Russian attack on Ternopil to be submitted to the UN Security Council

Ukraine calls for "condemnation, justice and a decisive response" after Russian strike that killed at least 25 people, FM says

UN Security Council meeting (Illustrative photo: SARAH YENESEL / EPA)

The Russian strike on Ternopil, which killed more than two dozen people, will be discussed during a meeting of the UN Security Council on November 20, reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

"Tomorrow, at the UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine will highlight the horrific killing of at least 25 people, including 3 children, by Russia in Ternopil. We call for condemnation, justice and a decisive response," the official wrote.

According to him, Ukraine has already contacted all its partners and international organizations and informed them of the consequences of the strike.

Sybiha noted that "against the backdrop of such brutality," Kyiv once again calls for additional air defense and other equipment to protect the Ukrainian people.

"I also instructed all our embassies to lower their flags and open books of mourning," the minister added.

He noted that Ukraine also expects the November 20 meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council to "clearly and loudly condemn this new wave of Russian terror as another gross violation of all the principles" Of the Helsinki Final Act, on which the organization is based.