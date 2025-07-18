Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region for the second time in 24 hours – two people killed

On the morning of July 18, the Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region again, hitting the Kamianske district

Dnipropetrovska oblast (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

on July 18, Russian troops launched a drone strike on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries, reported serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.

The head of the JMA reported that two people died in Kamianske district – a man and a woman.

A fire also broke out at the scene of the attack. Administrative buildings, a shop, and private houses were damaged.

This is not the first attack in the Dnipropetrovs'k region in a day. On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Pavlohrad district with drones Verbkivska and Bohdanivska communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

A 52-year-old man was killed. Two more – 38 and 40 years old – were injured.

The Rozdorska community of the Synelnykivsky district was also under attack. There was also a fire there. The fire destroyed and damaged vehicles.