Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region for the second time in 24 hours – two people killed

Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region for the second time in 24 hours – two people killedsupplemented
on July 18, Russian troops launched a drone strike on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries, reported serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.
The head of the JMA reported that two people died in Kamianske district – a man and a woman.
A fire also broke out at the scene of the attack. Administrative buildings, a shop, and private houses were damaged.
This is not the first attack in the Dnipropetrovs'k region in a day. On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Pavlohrad district with drones Verbkivska and Bohdanivska communities in Dnipropetrovska oblast.
A 52-year-old man was killed. Two more – 38 and 40 years old – were injured.
The Rozdorska community of the Synelnykivsky district was also under attack. There was also a fire there. The fire destroyed and damaged vehicles.
- Last night, on July 17, the main direction of impact dnipropetrovs'k region, in particular Dnipro, was also affected. One person was killed in the attack and five others were injured.
- On the night of July 18, the Russians at least nine "shaheds" attacked Zaporizhzhia districtthere was damage, destruction and a wounded person. There was also an attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.
Comments (0)