Russians attacked Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and bombs. Six people were injured

On the night of October 1, Russia attacked Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. Fires broke out in the city, and six people were reported injured, the mayor said Igor Terekhov and the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

At around 02:00, Terekhov wrote that Kharkiv was under a combined attack. The Kyiv district of the city was struck by anti-aircraft gunships.

Ballistic missiles were also launched at Kharkiv and the nearest suburbs.

Later, the mayor said that as a result of the hits of the KABs in Saltivsky and Kyivsky districts, private houses and garages were destroyed and fires broke out.

A fire also broke out at one of the city's markets.

At about 03:15, Terekhov reported five injured at the sites of the hits. According to Sinegubov, four of the victims of the KAB strikes on Kharkiv are an 80-year-old woman, a 34-year-old and a 27-year-old man. The victims have explosive wounds. They are hospitalized.

At 03:58, Terekhov reported the sixth casualty as a result of Russian shelling.

