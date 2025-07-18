Russians dropped a bomb on Kostyantynivka and attacked volunteer vehicles with a drone – one killed
on July 18, Russia attacked a volunteer vehicle with a drone and dropped a FAB-250 on Kostiantynivka. About reports Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
At around 05:30, the Russian military targeted a vehicle of a volunteer organization that was evacuating civilians from Rodynske with an FPV drone.
As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old driver and two citizens – a 77-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman – were injured and evacuated by volunteers. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds.
Half an hour later, the Russian occupiers attacked Konstantynivka's Plant-250.
As a result of one of the three air strikes on the city, a 66-year-old woman died in her house. A 64-year-old man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his head, in addition to a mine-blast injury.
The attacks also damaged 16 private houses, vehicles and a gas pipeline.
- Russian troops regularly attack Donetsk region. In particular, on July 9, the occupiers conducted another air strike on Kostyantynivka, which killed three people.
- Also Russia beats every night in Ukraine with drones. On the night of July 18, the Russians at least nine "shaheds" attacked Zaporizhzhia districtthere is damage, destruction and a wounded man.
