Russians dropped a bomb on Kostyantynivka and attacked volunteer vehicles with a drone – one killed

One woman was killed and four others were wounded in an enemy attack on Kostyantynivka.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura)

on July 18, Russia attacked a volunteer vehicle with a drone and dropped a FAB-250 on Kostiantynivka. About reports Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At around 05:30, the Russian military targeted a vehicle of a volunteer organization that was evacuating civilians from Rodynske with an FPV drone.

As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old driver and two citizens – a 77-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman – were injured and evacuated by volunteers. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Half an hour later, the Russian occupiers attacked Konstantynivka's Plant-250.

As a result of one of the three air strikes on the city, a 66-year-old woman died in her house. A 64-year-old man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his head, in addition to a mine-blast injury.

The attacks also damaged 16 private houses, vehicles and a gas pipeline.