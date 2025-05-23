Russians shoot two prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector

Ukrainian defenders were executed on May 22 near the village of Udachne

The Russian invader (Photo: occupiers' resource)

An investigation has been launched into the shooting of two more prisoners of war by the occupiers in Donetsk region. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the OGP, on the morning of Thursday, May 22, the occupants stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Udachne, Pokrovsk district, where four Ukrainian servicemen were performing combat missions.

During the offensive, the occupiers captured two defenders and then shot them dead in a forested area with machine guns. The fate of other soldiers is currently unknown.

The prosecutor's office reminded that the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is qualified as a serious international crime.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the crime.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets informed that he immediately sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Photo: OGP