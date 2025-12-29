Russians were looking for alcohol and shot seven civilians in Pokrovsk – Lubinets

According to the ombudsman, the incident allegedly took place on the night of December 21, and an entire family died

Russian occupiers (Illustrative photo: ERA)

Russian occupants probably shot seven civilians in Pokrovsk. About this reported ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, he learned about it from social media. According to preliminary data, the incident could have occurred on the night of December 21.

According to the report, the Ukrainians were hiding in the basement of a residential building when two Russian army soldiers broke in. They were approached by two civilians, a father and son, who were demanding alcohol from the enemy. When the occupiers were told that there was no alcohol, they opened fire and killed the men.

After that, the occupants went down to the basement and shot other people. A family was killed: a couple, their son and the woman's mother. Only one wounded man managed to survive.

"This case is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism. I have already sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations. The whole world needs to see the faces of Russian soldiers who came to kill civilians," emphasized Lubinets.

He noted that the events in Pokrovsk are not isolated – it is a systematic practice of violence used by Russians against civilians in frontline cities and temporarily occupied territories. The Ombudsman emphasized that the killing of civilians is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

He also called on Ukrainians to evacuate in time to save lives.