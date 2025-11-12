"Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' can not only launch drones but also transport weapons – researcher Kohv

The original purpose of the fleet (transportation of goods bypassing sanctions) is only one of the types of

the "Russian shadow fleet" is a pool of threats to Europe. It can be used not only for the alleged launch of drones, but also for the transportation of weapons or data collection, sources in the know told LIGA.net .

The EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, noted that in theory, Russia could indeed launch drones at EU countries from the shadow fleet tankers that ply the entire European continent. This turns them into "floating platforms for launching UAVs" and the entire European maritime space into a potential risk zone.

Marek Kohv, head of the Security and Crisis Resilience Program at the International Center for Defense Studies (RKK), told LIGA.net that in general, Russia can use the so-called shadow fleet for a wide range of tasks: transporting weapons, delivering paramilitary elements if necessary, and participating in intelligence gathering.

"Its original purpose (transportation of goods to circumvent sanctions) is only one type. We have already seen that such vessels can damage critical underwater infrastructure. Launching UAVs from their decks is very plausible... This is a direct and clear threat to all EU maritime powers," says Kohv .

Belgian MEP Wouter Becke noted that drone provocations, in particular against Belgium, could be organized by Russia through recruitment or pressure on criminal groups within and outside the EU. This way, the Kremlin can deny its own involvement.

"However, given the complexity of some of the incidents, this could be organized at a more centralized level. Technically, launches from tankers or ships at sea are possible, but we do not yet have convincing evidence. We need to remain cautious but realistic about the patterns of behavior we have seen in Russia in the past," emphasizes the MEP .