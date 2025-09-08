SBU: Detained NABU mole leaked data to Yanukovych's deputy security over 60 times

The detainee also collected identification data of Ukrainian security forces and other citizens for the Russian FSB

The detainee

An employee of the Central Office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, detained in July, passed classified information to Dmytro Ivantsov, a former deputy head of Yanukovych's security detail who now works for the FSB, more than 60 times. About said Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the detained employee of the NABU Central Office, who worked in the closed D-2 unit, was a member of a large-scale Russian agent network.

In addition to the NABU officer, the agent network included three other people who had been exposed earlier.

"All the agents were well versed in conspiracy measures and had access to state secrets and restricted documents," the SBU said.

According to the case file, the agents' activities were supervised by Igor Yegorov, an officer of the FSB's Counterintelligence Operations Department. He had been forming the network since 2009 during his visits to Ukraine as part of interagency cooperation.

Among Yegorov's associates was SBU Major General Valeriy Shaitanov, who was detained in 2020.

At that time, on Yegorov's instructions, Shaitanov planned a series of terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine, as well as the murder of a well-known military volunteer, collected and transmitted information to Russia about covert operations in the ATO area, etc.

After the detention of the Major General and a thorough investigation of all available materials, the SBU identified another Yegorov agent, Dmytro Ivantsov.

"He is a former deputy head of Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, but stayed in Crimea and joined the ranks of the occupiers. Ivantsov is currently hiding in the temporarily occupied peninsula and is a resident of the FSB. That is, his tasks include coordinating the subversive activities of other Russian agents in Ukraine," the SBU said.

In 2024, the SBU exposed another member of the network, a member of the National Guard, who transmitted information about Ukrainian activists, prisoners of war, and the consequences of shelling.

The last one was a current NABU employee recruited in 2012. He is charged with more than 60 episodes of transmitting restricted information.

"He continued to provide Ivantsov with the necessary information even after 2014, when Yanukovych's henchman openly defected to the enemy. This is confirmed, in particular, by the secret correspondence, which the defendants resumed literally three days after the fake referendum on the "accession" of Crimea to Russia," the SBU said.

He also collected for the FSB personal data of Ukrainian security forces and other citizens against whom Russia planned recruitment activities and special information operations.

To obtain personal information about potential "targets", the defendant used closed databases of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

After documenting the crimes, the SBU and the OGP detained the official, seizing the phone and computer equipment he used to contact the curator.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of high treason and unauthorized actions with restricted information.

The court chose to keep him in custody and he faces up to 15 years in prison.

The SBU noted that another agent of the Yegorov-Ivantsov network, Major General Valeriy Shaitanov, has already received a 12-year prison sentence. The National Guard official is currently in custody.

